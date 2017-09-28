Tanzania: 39 Ethiopians Booked for Illegal Transit Stay

THIRTY-NINE Ethiopian immigrants, some once found in a truck owned by Dangote Cement Limited, appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday, charged with illegal stay and entering Tanzania illegally. They were charged along with five Tanzanians, who now face separate counts of smuggling the immigrants in two batches.

The first batch involves 31 Ethiopians and the second eight of them. All the foreigners pleaded guilty to the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa.

However, all Tanzanians, including the truck driver, Khalid Sadik, denied the charges read before them by a prosecutor from the Immigration Department, Novatus Mlay. Other Tanzanians are Hussein Hassan, Jumanne Mtambo, Ibrahim Dikani and Christopher Kikwa.

The magistrate adjourned the two cases to October 10 and 11. The cases involving the foreigners would resume on those days for presentation of memorandum of facts, after they had admitted to the charges against them. While the cases for Tanzanians would come for mention, as investigations are incomplete.

All Tanzanians were granted bail on conditions of each securing two reliable sureties. Every surety, according to the magistrate, was ordered to sign a bond of 50m/-.

The magistrate, however, ordered the foreigners to remain in custody pending presentation of memorandum of facts of their cases.

Prosecuting, the prosecutor with the immigration department told the court that the first batch of 31 foreigners and two Tanzanians is alleged to have committed the offence on September 25, this year, at Tuangoma area in Temeke District.

In respect of the second batch of eight Ethiopians and three Tanzanians, the prosecution alleged that the accused persons committed the offences on September 20, this year, at Mbagala Kongowe and Mtongani areas in Temeke District in the city.

For foreigners, the prosecution alleged that they were found to have entered unlawfully and present in the United Republic of Tanzania without a valid permit and visa.

For Tanzanians, the prosecution alleged that they were found to have smuggled the illegal immigrants into the country while it was illegal.

It is alleged that the Tanzanians also transported the foreigners to transit in the country heading to South Africa and allegedly facilitated the illegal immigrants to enter into Tanzania, while they knew it was against the law.

The vehicles involved in the illegal business, according to the prosecution, are Mini-bus Nissan Civilian No. T 669 DJH, whose owner was not mentioned, which was used in the first batch and Howo Semi-Trailer No T 181 DKB with trailer No T 961 DKA owned by Dangote Company used in the second batch.