Tanzania: Isles Reps Petition Govt On Rising Land Conflicts

MEMBERS of the House of Representatives have tasked the government to step up its efforts in addressing the persistent land conflicts among citizens and poor land use.

When asking his basic question, Chake Chake legislator Suleiman Said said that despite government efforts to develop land, the sector was still faced with a myriad of challenges, including lack of understanding of proper land use among the general public.

The lawmaker told the House that land conflicts remain a serious and persistent issue in Zanzibar and queried whether the government had ever educated the citizens on land ownership regulations and use.

Mr Said alleged that some corrupt government executives were fueling land conflicts, adding that there were also unscrupulous individuals who were issuing fake land title deeds.

He said that the presence of such unscrupulous people was contributing to persistent land conflicts and inquired about government action to address the vice.

His counterpart, Mr Jaku Hashim, went as far as accusing the Zanzibar Commission for Land, as the main cause of land disputes, arguing that the commission has been failing to discharge its duties efficiently.

Responding, the Deputy Minister for Lands, Water, Energy and Environment, Mr Juma Makungu Juma, conceded that land disputes were rampant on the Isles but defended the commission for land, saying it was doing a good job in addressing the conflicts.

The Deputy Minister also said that there was no evidence that a section of government executives were taking part in unlawful land acquisition or allocation and urged people to follow legal procedures in a bid to resolve disputes.