Kenya: New Renault Saloon Brand Hits Kenya's Showrooms

Auto dealer Simba has introduced the Renault Megane in the Kenyan market, targeted at customers looking for a compact saloon car.

The model, priced at Sh4.4 million inclusive of Value Added Tax, has a 1.6-litre engine and an automatic transmission system.

It has a GPS navigation system with Kenyan maps, keyless entry with walk-away auto-locking and welcome sequence and a 9.7-inch touch screen entertainment system.

It also has a hands-free boot opening system that works by detecting movement underneath the rear bump.

"We are confident that the Megane will resonate well with discerning Kenyans," Renault Kenya's brand manager Jonathan Santos said in a statement.

Simba Caetano, a joint venture between Simba Corporation and Portuguese conglomerate Grupo Salvador Caetano, says it has invested about Sh185 million so far since launching operations in 2014.

The dealer sold 58 Renault cars last year, representing 2.7 per cent of the total 2,080 new cars sold in the period, according to data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association.

Toyota has the largest market share in the segment, accounting for about 55 per cent of total sales. More rivals are expanding their presence in the market including through local assembly.