The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday paraded 250 people clad in MCP cloth claiming they have defected to the DPP as a "publicity stunt".

MCP regional chairman for south Peter Simbi said that the ruling party had welcomed its own members into the party fold , saying the people were not from the opposition.

"It's a publicity stunt and speaks volumes of DPP's honesty and integrity," he said.

Simbi stressed that DPP regime is cornered, deeply fractured, incorrigibly factionalised and crumbling.

"The regime is facing a crushing and humiliating defeat at 2019 elections and the by-elections is just a stern test," said Simbi.

But Chikwawa Central Parliamentarian, Zaheer Gaffar Issa, said the people were from MCP joining ruling DPP.

He said they were led by their District Governor, Fransisco Tengani from Chikwawa Makande and responsible for three constituencies of Chikwawa central, Chikwawa Nkombezi and Chikwawa South.

Tengani said the members said they thought of joining the DPP due to lack of democracy as well as accountability and transparency when choosing leadership within the MCP party.

"Within the MCP, they just impose when it comes to leadership and politics within the party is mainly centered on tribes not appointing people that will give the party good direction," said Tengani

He added that the ruling DPP had offered tremendous developments to the people of the Shire Valley district of Chikwawa and as such there was a need to support its leadership.

"Chikwawa and Nsanje experience droughts whether we are in rainy season or dry season and as we are speaking now, we are able to buy maize and have food in our homes. All this because of the good leadership of the ruling DPP," he said.

DPP's Regional Governor for the Southern Region, Charles Mchacha said his party welcomed MCP members into its family adding that the southern region was the DPP's strong hold and that the party had everything it takes to be stronger than before.

Mchacha indicated that there was no stress within the DPP family with the October 17, 2017 Nsanje Lalanje by-elections saying the seat will be won by the ruling DPP.