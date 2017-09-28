South Africa: Bumper 2017-18 Schedule for Proteas Confirmed

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the itineraries for the Zimbabwe and India tours during the 2017/18 season, as well as the Proteas women's series between South Africa and India.

As announced last week, India will play three Test matches, six One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three T20 International matches.

The T20I matches will all be double-headers as they will also feature the Proteas women in T20I matches against the India women's team.

Zimbabwe will play a four-day day/night Test match - a first for the game - subject to ICC approval at their meeting next month while Australia will play four Test matches against the Proteas. "We are pleased to finally announce the complete schedule of international cricket starting tomorrow with the first Test match against Bangladesh," commented CSA chief executive, Haroon Lorgat . "It is going to be a very busy home season with both India and Australia touring in the new year. This will be a big season for the Proteas and a real treat for our fans."The Proteas women will also be involved with double header T20 International matches between South Africa and India. Featuring both our men's and women's teams on the same day is going to be a very special occasion and most fitting for the women's game which is growing and attracting its own fans."This is now the time when none of us can wait for the action to start," concluded Lorgat.Booking for the India tour will open on Monday, November 13.

BANGLADESH TOUR ITINERARY

September 28-October 2 - 1st Test, Senwes Park

October 6-10 - 2nd Test, Mangaung Oval

October 12 - One-day tour match v SA Invitation XI, Mangaung Oval

October 15 - 1st ODI, Diamond Oval

October 18 - 2nd ODI, Boland Park

October 22 - 3rd ODI, Buffalo ParkOctober 26 - D/N 1st T20I, Mangaung Oval October 29 - 2nd T20I, Senwes Park ZIMBABWE TOUR ITINERARY December 20-22 - Zimbabwe v SA Invitation XI, Boland ParkDecember 26-29 - D/N Test, St. George's Park

INDIA MEN'S TOUR ITINERARY

December 30-31 - Two-day warm-up match, Boland Park (TBC)

January 5-9 - 1st Test, Newlands

January 13-17 - 2nd Test, Centurion

January 24-28 - 3rd Test, Wanderers

February 1 - D/N 1st ODI, Kingsmead

February 4 - 2nd ODI, Centurion February 7 - D/N 3rd ODI, NewlandsFebruary 10 - D/N 4th ODI, WanderersFebruary 13 - D/N 5th ODI, St, George's ParkFebruary 16 - D/N 6th ODI, CenturionFebruary 18 - 1st T20I, WanderersFebruary 21 - D/N 2nd T20I, Centurion February 24 - D/N 3rd T20I, Newlands

PROTEAS WOMEN V INDIA WOMEN'S TOUR ITINERARY

February 2 - India warm-up match, Kovsies Oval

February 5 - 1st ODI, Diamond Oval

February 7 - 2nd ODI, Diamond Oval

February 10 - 3rd ODI, Senwes Park February 13 - 1st T20I, Senwes ParkFebruary 16 - 2nd T20I, Buffalo ParkFebruary 18 - 3rd T20I, WanderersFebruary 21 - 4th T20I, CenturionFebruary 24 - 5th T20I, Newlands

AUSTRALIA TOUR

February 22-24 - Australia v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore

Mark 1-5 - 1st Test, Kingsmead

March 9-13 - 2nd Test, St. George's ParkMarch 22-26 - 3rd Test, NewlandsMarch 30-April 3 - 4th Test, Wanderers

Source: Sport24