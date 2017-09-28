Kenyan Golfer Ainley Robbed in Kampala

Bad luck should be Richard Ainley's middle name.

The left-hander seems to find trouble with relative ease during the 'big' golfing tournaments.

In April 2015, Ainley was kicked out of the prestigious Barclays Kenya Open because of derogatory remarks he made on his Facebook wall for breaching PGA Challenge Tour Rules.

Then Ainley wasn't allowed to park his car inside the Karen Country Club as he didn't have the official car pass. But he viewed his refusal to enter in a different manner with his post.

But whereas the hatchet was buried by the Kenya Open organisers and the star player was allowed to compete in 2016 edition, his latest demise has been met in Kampala.

Soon after his Pro-Am round on Tuesday night, Ainley run into trouble on his way from the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course back to his hotel in the City Center at around 10.30pm.

Goons took advantage of Ainley's unfamiliarity with the city and relieved him of at least $300 (Sh31,000) that was in his wallet.

"Got mugged last night in Kampala. Fought them off although they took my cash but the body is aching mad! Hopefully the swing is not as injured," Ainley posted on Facebook before his opening round on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the 2009 Uganda Open champion, who spent the whole night at Central Police Station in Kampala, didn't find any luck on the course.

His fears were justified as his swing deserted him as proved by his return on nine-over-par 81, a score that leaves him tied in 65th with Kenya national amateur team star Edwin Mudanyi.

"They were five guys but I managed to knockout one into a comma. I have a bit of injuries on the elbows. Now I don't whether I will make the cut. It will depend on how I feel tomorrow. They confessed taking my money and only returned only Sh5, 000," said Ainley while reliving the moment on Wednesday.

The matter is with Police, who have pledged to help Ainley regain all his lost property. And hopefully he makes the cut, too!