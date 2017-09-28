Africa: Partners Expand Global Alliance Against Cybercrime

Johannesburg — ACCENTURE, Microsoft and Avanade have extended the companies' longstanding strategic relationship against cyber threats. The collaboration dates back to the year 2000.

On Wednesday, the companies confirmed they were renewing the partnership through a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement to develop, integrate and bring to market enhanced cyber defense solutions to help clients better detect, investigate and respond to threats. Kelly Bissell, managing director of Accenture Security, said executives were facing a critical challenge in justifying huge cybersecurity investments that were in effective as envisioned. Bissell expressed hope the expanded collaboration brought together Accenture's deep cybersecurity, industry and digital business transformation expertise, Microsoft's innovative technology platforms and services as well as Avanade's focus on digital innovation in the Microsoft ecosystem. "Together, we will move the market forward and help clients more effectively manage and guard against the full spectrum of cybersecurity threats," said Bissel. The Accenture Security Index indicates that more than 70 percent of organizations globally cannot identify and fully protect their corporate high-value assets. In 2017, the average cost of cybercrime climbed to $11,7 million per organization, a 23 percent increase from last year, according to a new study by Accenture and the Ponemon Institute. "Our joint customers expect us to provide the best options in strategic planning, technology and execution to accelerate their secure digital transformation," said Ann Johnson, Microsoft worldwide vice president, enterprise and cybersecurity. Willie Schoeman, Managing Director for Accenture Technology in Africa, said in South Africa, the cyber security landscape has changed in recent years as cyber criminals rapidly become sophisticated and monetise stolen data. "These criminals are using new and innovative ways to access sensitive business and personal data," said Schoeman. The company pledged to continuously innovate to provide next-generation cybersecurity services. - CAJ News