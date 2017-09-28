Mutare Provincial Hospital received a major boost when its partners donated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment worth over $35 000 to complement its existing one that faces intermittent challenges.

Manicaland's largest referral hospital also received other equipment from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, which will go towards improving service delivery. Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa is tomorrow expected to officially handover the equipment to the hospital. Manicaland provincial medical director Dr Patron Mafaune confirmed the development.

"The minister is coming to handover the ICU equipment that has been donated by a partner in the health sector," she said. "We used to have problems with our equipment in the ICU department at the hospital. We used to experience some breakdowns which would affect our patients. We have been experiencing the problems for the past two years or so."

Though Dr Mafaune did not disclose the value of equipment donated by Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, she said the country's largest referral hospital's gesture would benefit Manicaland immensely.

"Some patients would require some breathing supporting machines and at that time you would find ours on breakdown. "That situation would force us to refer the patients to Harare at Parirenyatwa. Now, it would be easier for us to handle such cases."

Dr Mafaune said Dr Parirenyatwa would preside over the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Manicaland's drug warehouse, which is being funded by National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (NatPharm).

"Dr Parirenyatwa will also take advantage of the function to represent the ministry for the ground breaking ceremony of the construction of a drug warehouse for Manicaland," she said. "The construction is being funded by NatPharm."

On the same day, Dr Parirenyatwa is also expected to launch the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH&N) programme.

Dr Parirenyatwa is also expected to launch the Maternal and Neonatal Health and Child Survival Strategies.