Kenya: Babu Owino Re-Arrested After Bail

There was drama at the Milimani Law Courts Wednesday as security officers re-arrested Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili, also known as Babu Owino.

The arrest came moments after the legislator had walked to freedom after he was freed on a cash bail of Sh500,000 after spending two nights in police custody.

Police had to fire teargas to repulse hundreds of supporters who had camped outside the court waiting for the release of the MP.

It is not clear why Mr Ongili was arrested again.

SURETIES

Earlier, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi had further directed the MP to get two sureties who will sign a bond of Sh1 million.

The court said the sureties should be of equal standing in society with Mr Ongili. legislators Caleb Amisi (Saboti) and Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga) later presented themselves as the sureties.

According to the magistrate, the reasons advanced by the prosecution opposing Mr Ongili's release on bail were not compelling.

He said the High Court has, on many occasions, released persons facing more serious charges.

DENIED CHARGE

Mr Andayi said he regretted the vitriol and venom being spewed by leaders.

The young legislator denied the charge of subversion.

The court was told that Mr Ongili uttered words that were calculated "to excite disaffection against the Presidency."

The case will be mentioned on October 4.