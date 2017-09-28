Somalia: A Somali Parliamentary Delegation Arrives in Adado Amid Deadlock

A high-level Parliamentary-level delegation has arrived in Adado, the interim administrative capital of Galmudug state on Wednesday, September, 27.

The delegation led by Abshir Bukhari, the first deputy of Somali Senate chairman held talks with rival leaders, including State President over the growing political crises in the region.

The MPs from Somalia's Federal Parliament, both Lower House and Senate are trying to defuse the deadlock between Galmudug President and Parliament over the Gulf Crises.

The standoff emerged after members of the assembly announced they have booted out the sitting President, Ahmed Dualle Geelle Haaf, for supporting Suadi-led coalition against Qatar on Tuesday.