27 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Somali Parliamentary Delegation Arrives in Adado Amid Deadlock

Tagged:

Related Topics

A high-level Parliamentary-level delegation has arrived in Adado, the interim administrative capital of Galmudug state on Wednesday, September, 27.

The delegation led by Abshir Bukhari, the first deputy of Somali Senate chairman held talks with rival leaders, including State President over the growing political crises in the region.

The MPs from Somalia's Federal Parliament, both Lower House and Senate are trying to defuse the deadlock between Galmudug President and Parliament over the Gulf Crises.

The standoff emerged after members of the assembly announced they have booted out the sitting President, Ahmed Dualle Geelle Haaf, for supporting Suadi-led coalition against Qatar on Tuesday.

Somalia

Teenagers Flee Al-Shabaab Recruitment Campaign

Al-Shabab militants have launched what appears to be a forced recruitment campaign in Somalia's southwestern regions of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.