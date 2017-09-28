27 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Speaks About AMISOM Road Accident

The Governor of Benadir region, Thabit Abdi Mohamed has spoken out against the increasing AMISOM fatal road accidents in Mogadishu.

Mogadishu mayor met with the young men affected by the latest incident with AMISOM vehicles at his office, and said he is working on accountability and justice for them.

Met with the young men affected by the incident with amisom vehicles. Glad they are well. Working on accountability & justice for them. pic.twitter.com/WKkjo5DJKI

-- Thabit (@ThabitMhd) September 27, 2017

"I Sincerely regret the incident with AMISOM vehicle and passenger car today. Requested for a clarification from AMISOM & accountability," said Thabit in a Twiiter post.

Sincerely regret the incident with Amisom vehicle and passenger car today. Requested for a clarification from amisom & accountability.

-- Thabit (@ThabitMhd) September 26, 2017

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) regrets the unfortunate accident in which one of its convoy vehicles collided with a civilian car at Km-4 junction in Mogadishu City on Tuesday 26th September 2017.

The vehicle developed a brake system failure that resulted in its involvement in the unfortunate accident.

AMISOM is currently engaging the owner of the civilian car and wishes to reaffirm its commitment to supporting the people of Somalia in the restoration of peace and stability.

