Kenya: We Won't Return Odinga Security, Says Matiang'i

The government will not reverse the decision to scale down the security detail of National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said Wednesday.

Saying the withdrawn police officers were redeployed, he dared the Opposition leaders to make good a threat by one of them to stage mass protests if the government does not return the officers.

"I heard one politician say that we either return the police officers or they call for mass action. They can proceed and call for mass action because that position is not going to change," he said. "We are not going to run the security of this country on the basis of threats."

Speaking in Kajiado town, Dr Matiang'i accused the Opposition leaders of misusing police officers attached to them by involving them in street protests and harassment of State officers constitutionally in office.

CROSSED RED LINE

"Why should we give you 20 police officers to loiter from press conference to press conference, from hotel to hotel, when they are needed elsewhere?" he asked and added: "Why should you carry around a whole platoon of police officers to go and commit a crime; to evict constitutional office holders?" the minister said in reference to threats by Nasa to lead supporters in storming offices of the electoral commission and force out staff they claim bungled the presidential election.

Dr Matiang'i said Nasa politicians had crossed the "red line" and that the government would not hesitate to deal with anyone, irrespective of their status, who will be caught breaking the law.

"None is above the law. I don't like issuing ultimatums, I act. Test our resolve; go ahead and do it, we will come for you," said Dr Matiang'i.

He spoke to journalists after a security meeting with senior police bosses, among them Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Rift Valley Regional Co-ordinator Wanyama Musiambo.