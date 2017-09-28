The foot and mouth disease outbreak in parts of Masvingo Province has affected the exhibition of cattle at this year's Provincial Agricultural Show. The agricultural extravaganza roars into life today and ends on Sunday.

Masvingo Show Society president Mr Phillip Mauta said yesterday that since the outbreak of the disease in the province, there had been restriction on the movement of cattle from one district to the other. Chiredzi and Mwenezi districts have been hard hit by the disease outbreak. This year's show is running under the theme; "Transforming and Sustaining Economic Growth".

"We are happy with the magnitude of the exhibition this year, as we have more than doubled the number of exhibitors," said Mr Mauta. "However, we have been affected by the prevailing problem of F 'n' D (foot and mouth disease)." Mr Mauta said only cattle farmers from Masvingo Rural District would be allowed to showcase their livestock at the show.

"Masvingo district has been certified a Green Zone in terms of FND," he said. "Other districts like Mwenezi, Chiredzi, Bikita, Zaka, Gutu and Chivi are not yet safe from the disease and cattle are not allowed to move from there." Mr Mauta said the absence of many districts on cattle exhibition would not dampen the spirit of the show, which has seen an increased number of small to medium enterprises from the province.

"As I have said before, we have an overwhelming response from our companies in the province, chief among them our SMEs in the agricultural and manufacturing sector," he said. We last had such response way back in the 1990s. It shows the province is thriving economically and we are happy with such developments."

Mr Mauta said the business fair provided a platform for companies to showcase their wares and exchange notes on business ideas. The show, which has attracted 140 exhibitors compared to last year's 72, will also see Zimpapers, the country's media flagship, showcasing its media products. The group's publications such as The Herald, The Sunday Mail, Chronicle, The Sunday News, H-Metro, B-Metro, Manica Post, Umthunywa and Kwayedza would be on show.

The agricultural show would be officially opened on Saturday by a yet-to-be named guest of honour. There would be entertainment galore at the show with gospel musician Mathias Mhere set to perform alongside displays from the Zimbabwe National Army, ZRP Dog Section and horse handlers.