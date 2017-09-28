Zimbabwe: Govt Urges Relatives to Integrate Mental Patients

Relatives of mental health patients have been urged to integrate them into society after stabilisation, as they can live normally if they take their medication. This comes as some patients are stuck at psychiatric centres even after being stabilised as relatives shun them. Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital has a female patient who was stabilised in 2004, but none of her relatives have come forward to take her home.

"We want to conscientise the community on mental health issues," said Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital medical superintendent Dr Collet Mawire. It has not been looked at closely. People tend to shun those who have mental health problems. There are patients who have had to stay at the psychiatric unit after they have been rehabilitated, including a lady who has been around since 2004 with no one to claim her."

Dr Mawire said the lady stuck at his hospital had stabilised and was ready to be released so that she could continue taking her medication. Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital is working on establishing a halfway home that prepares patients that have been stabilised for life outside the psychiatric centre. It emerged that substance abuse accounted for a significantly high number of mental health patients and there has been calls for policies that address the scourge.

The scourge is endemic among youths from as young as 10 years and is mostly pronounced as they get older. Chinhoyi University of Technology rehabilitation officer Ms Winnie Zembe said most substances being abused included marijuana in its various forms; weed cakes, cough syrup, energy drinks, alcohol and cigarettes.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira said the development of the nation hinged on focused youths, but some of them were being affected by drugs. She was speaking at a mental health awareness event organised by Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, which was preceded by a fundraising walk from Lion's Den to Chinhoyi.

"Dangerous medicines if not administered properly have consequences," she said. They are habit forming and become very addictive. Drug addiction will only destroy your dignity and health. I want to challenge all youths to introspect and visualise the future they want. I want them to know that there is no future in a life that is muddled in drugs."

Minister Mupfumira said mental health came in various forms and people should not shun anyone who was affected. Mental health challenges can be hereditary, due to trauma, substance abuse or effects of old age. +