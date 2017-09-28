South Africa: Three Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Stock, Kinkelbos

press release

Stock theft is one of the crimes that SAPS placed focus on due to regular incidence in the Eastern Cape. The Motherwell Cluster Stations, including Paterson, Kinkelbos and Swartkops have intensified stopping and searching delivery vehicles moving on major roads through the area during late nights and early mornings in an attempt to clamp down on the transporting of stolen stock and meats. During the early morning hours this morning at about 03:00, three suspects were found in possession of suspected stolen stock.

This followed after patrolling SAPS members of Kinkelbos stopped and searched a white Nissan LDV on the N2 a few kilometres from the police station. On this vehicle fourteen sheep carcasses (skinned and without heads) were found and the explanation thereof was not sufficient to the alert police members.

There is a suspicion that the stock might have been stolen from the Cookhouse area.

The suspects aged 29, 33 and 39 were arrested and charged for the possession of suspected stolen property and the vehicle and carcasses were confiscated.

The case will be investigated by the SAPS Stock Theft Unit and any person with information that might assist SAPS with this investigation, especially farmers that are having missing sheep stock, can contact the investigating officer, Captain Gary du Randt at 082 958 9099.

The three suspects will be appearing in the Alexandria Magistrates' Court tomorrow, 28 September 2017.