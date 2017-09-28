Kenya: Voter Wants Odinga, Kalonzo Arrested and Prosecuted

A voter has written to the Director of Public Prosecution Keriako Tobiko demanding investigation, arrest and prosecution of Nasa leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga.

Mr Samuel Waweru Gikuru, through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui stated in the letter that the two Nasa principals are acting contrary to the law and orders of the Supreme Court by saying that there will be no repeat presidential election.

Mr Odinga and his running mate have made several demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), ahead of the repeat presidential poll on October 26. The two leaders have publicly stated that there will be no election, if the demands are not met.

And according to Mt Gikuru, the utterances violate the constitution and the Election Offences Act. "The utterances are clearly intended and calculated at intimidating and create a hindrance to the IEBC officials," he said.

EZRA CHILOBA

Among the demands made by Nasa is the removal of officials including chief executive officer Mr Ezra Chiloba, Mr Marjan Hussein Marjan and Ms Betty Nyabuto.

"It is just about time the law was applied across the board and if a person is clearly in breach of the penal law, penal consequences ought to follow without fear or favour or regard to social, class, or economic affiliation," he said in the letter.

Mr Gikuru said the impression created in the minds of reasonable law abiding Kenyans would be that the two leaders are above the law and that they are not on equal footing as other Kenyans.

"Consequently, our client rhetorically asks; from whence would these two individuals and their cohorts draw their bases to breach, transgress or purport to unilaterally extend, vary or reverse the pronouncement of the Supreme Court?" he posed.

Mr Kinyanjui said he has also notified the IEBC of his client's intention to separately pursue a complaint with the IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee.