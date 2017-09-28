Kenya: Tanui Wants Warsaw Marathon Investigated

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui has criticised organisers of last weekend's Warsaw Marathon in Poland over the handling of Recho Kosgei who collapsed 800 metres to the finishing line.

Kosgey, whose video went viral on social media after she collapsed in Sunday's race, was cleared by Polish medics to travel back home after receiving treatment at a hospital in Warsaw.

Tanui, who is also the chairman of Athletics Kenya's road running commission, took issue with the organizers for failing to assist Kosgei who was in need of help. "For sure, the event organizers should have taken an initiative to see that Kosgey is assisted because she really needed a lot of help, if the video is anything to go by," said Tanui.

In an interview with the Nation Sport in Eldoret, Tanui said that there was need for the organisers to be investigated.

"The IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) should take action and launch a probe into the organizers of the Warsaw Marathon with a view of finding out if they conformed to the rules and regulations of holding such an event," he said.

Kosgei had nearly a three-minute lead on the next competitor as she made her way towards the finish.

But with only a half mile to go, she suddenly veered towards the side of the road and collapsed.

She spent over two minutes struggling to stand up without any race officials, spectators or runners coming to her aid. Finally a runner in the men's race, Marek Hladik of Slovakia, attempted to lift her off the road.

"You could see that there was a vehicle with the timing on standby that had stopped in the middle of the course and everyone was just looking at Kosgei without taking action," he said.

The irritated Tanui went on to say: "The agent should also be probed because there was no single ambulance on sight."

"You cannot just stare at an athlete who is writhing in pain lying on the ground for three to four minutes without calling for an emergency team."

Kosgei, who has a marathon personal best of 2:30:09, did not finish the race, and was treated by medical personnel, according to Polish media.