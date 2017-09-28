analysis

Bianca Goodson, the former chief executive of a Gupta-linked consulting firm, has broken her silence 18 months after resigning in dismay. She has released a detailed statement and 65 annexures, charging that her former firm, Trillian Management Consulting, facilitated access to decision-makers for consulting multinationals McKinsey and Oliver Wyman. In return for this political capital, she states, Trillian was to get up to half the fees in lucrative consulting contracts with state entities. Goodson initially started preparing her statement for the expected parliamentary inquiry into state capture, but after repeated delays decided to make it public via the Platform for the Protection of Whistle-blowers in Africa (PPLAAF). By SUSAN COMRIE for AMABHUNGANE.

It is telling that Bianca Goodson's affidavit starts with the title, "My introduction to; and exit from Trillian". The former Anglo American manager spent just five months working for the controversial consulting firm.

On 19 March 2016 she resigned as the chief executive of Trillian Management Consulting, the consulting subsidiary of Trillian Capital Partners, then controlled by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.

"The risks associated with this position, and specifically ... with the shareholders of this company, are exceptionally high. Succinctly put - my career would be over if...