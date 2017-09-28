28 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Teflon Family - Why Arresting the Guptas Will Be Our Only Redemption

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Oscar Van Heerden

Never before have we been brought to the brink of banana republic status such as at this time in our history. If we want to dispel this ever growing notion of slipping into the abyss, arresting these three brothers is paramount.

It's official - we have our own Al Capone; no, maybe it's our own Escobar family. South Africa's teflon family, the Guptas, can probably withstand Hurricane Irma at this point in our history.

Multinationals fall, they crumble and in some cases have been stripped of industry body memberships - think Bell Pottinger - but the Guptas remain untouched. Why is that?

The answer, I suppose, lies in the three PPPs - the Public Protector, the Public Prosecutor and the Police Minister.

Since the previous public protector suggested remedial action in the form of a judicial commission of inquiry to deal with issues of state capture, the current incumbent seems not to have given the matter a second thought. The single biggest threat to our democracy is State Capture yet she is dancing with the banks. Why is that?

Then there is my favourite character in our State's arsenal - Shaun Abrahams, a.k.a. Where's Wally, a.k.a. our National Public Prosecutor....

South Africa

Alleged Cannibals Due in Court

The five men accused of cannibalism are expected back in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.