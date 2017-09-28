South Africa: The Teflon Family - Why Arresting the Guptas Will Be Our Only Redemption

analysis

Never before have we been brought to the brink of banana republic status such as at this time in our history. If we want to dispel this ever growing notion of slipping into the abyss, arresting these three brothers is paramount.

It's official - we have our own Al Capone; no, maybe it's our own Escobar family. South Africa's teflon family, the Guptas, can probably withstand Hurricane Irma at this point in our history.

Multinationals fall, they crumble and in some cases have been stripped of industry body memberships - think Bell Pottinger - but the Guptas remain untouched. Why is that?

The answer, I suppose, lies in the three PPPs - the Public Protector, the Public Prosecutor and the Police Minister.

Since the previous public protector suggested remedial action in the form of a judicial commission of inquiry to deal with issues of state capture, the current incumbent seems not to have given the matter a second thought. The single biggest threat to our democracy is State Capture yet she is dancing with the banks. Why is that?

Then there is my favourite character in our State's arsenal - Shaun Abrahams, a.k.a. Where's Wally, a.k.a. our National Public Prosecutor....