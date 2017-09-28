Kenya: Royal Nairobi Set to Host Sunset Tourney

The par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf course, which has undergone several changes over the past one year, will host the 2017 Sunset Golfing Society Nairobi edition on Friday.

The one-day event, which follows the Coast edition held at Nyali in Mombasa early this year, has attracted over 200 golfers. Though Sunset Golfing Society draws its membership from Nyanza and Western regions, its members are spread all over the country with the Nairobi-based clubs such as Muthaiga, Royal and Karen providing the bulk of those drawn for Friday's event.

Sunset captain Hesbon Odumbe and the chairman Abel Munda have appealed to friends to join them at Royal. "We can still accommodate more players Royal being an 18-hole course," said Odumbe.

Odumbe said the Nyanza edition, which is the grand finale of the series, will take place on December 22 at Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu.

Among those drawn besides Odumbe, Munda and former chairman Barth Ragalo, include Karen's Ken Ouko and Mark Agengo, Muthaiga's Sam Mbori, Dan Owino, former Muthaiga captain Maurice Kanjejo, and home players Ben Omuodo, Jack Okuku, Victor Kidiwa and host captain Charles Omondi "Sirkal".

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning is set for 8am and 11.44am for the afternoon draw.