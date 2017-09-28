press release

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Joe Maswanganyi, MP together with the Deputy Minister of Transport, Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga will officially launch the 2017 October Transport Month Campaign (OTM) on Friday, 29 September 2017 in Ekurhuleni, under the theme: Together we move South Africa Forward.

Now in its twelfth (12th) year running, the OTM was endorsed by Cabinet and inaugurated in 2005.

The purpose of the October Transport Month campaign is to showcase transport infrastructure services and Department of Transport flagship programmes delivered across all modes namely, aviation, maritime, roads and rail and including public transport.

The OTM campaign also advances the country's road safety initiatives including the 365-Day Road Safety initiative in line with the United Nations Decade of Action 2011-2020 campaign aimed at reducing road deaths across the world by half at the turn of the decade.

Minister Maswanganyi and Deputy Minister Chikunga will be joined, among other dignitaries and key transport stakeholders during the official launch by MECs for Roads and Transport, Community Safety and Public Works in

the provinces together with the Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni Cllr. Mzwandile Masina.

As part of the activities for the day Minister Maswanganyi will launch the South African National Roads Agency Limited's (SANRAL) 2030 Horizon Strategy which outlines the Agency's vision for road infrastructure and development.

Minister Maswanganyi will officially launch the 2017 OTM campaign during a Community Imbizo in Daveyton in the City of Ekurhuleni.

The official launch of OTM 2017 will take place in three phases and the details are as indicated below:

Part 1:

Minister launches SANRAL's 2030 Horizon Strategy together with Draft Transformation Policy

Date: Friday 29 September 2017

Time: 08:30 for 9:00am

Venue: The Park Hyatt Hotel, Rosebank

Part 2:

Road Safety Education and Awareness operation in Ekurhuleni

Date: Friday, 29 September 2017

Time: 10:00

Venue: details to be provided to media attending

Part 3:

Official launch of OTM 2017 Campaign and Community Imbizo

Date: Friday 29 September 2017

Time: 12:00

Venue: Sinaba Stadium, Eiselen Street Daveyton. Ekurhuleni.

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm their attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 or 072 91 91168 or via email

NB: Transport arrangements have been made to move members of the media to various points during the launch.

Members of the media who will need transportation to the event are requested to indicate this when making their confirmations.

Issued by: Department of Transport