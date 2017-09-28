South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Dam Levels in North West

press release

Dam levels in the province continue to decline due to unsatisfactory rainfall in most areas of North West, putting more strains in water resources and demand management. Dams declined from 80.3% last week to 79.8% this week.

Currently Hartebeespoort Dam is sitting at 96.3% as compared to last week 97.6 % respectively. Vaalkop Dam is at 68.3% as compared to 69. 1% last week. Molatedi Dam is sitting at 50.7% currently compared to 51.5% last week.

Swartruggens Dam is at 108.8% same level as last week at 108.8%. Krugersdrift Dam is standing at 41.1% this week compared to 41.2% last week. Klipvoor Dam is at 96.3% compared to 96.9% last week same time.

It is important for community and the agricultural sector to continue to adhere to water restrictions imposed by Municipalities. Adherence to water restrictions by both domestics and industries will see positive results, thus releasing strain on water resources. Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) under Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is monitoring 211 dams daily, around the country to detect early warnings on water and speedily mitigate water demand with the involvement of municipalities.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation