28 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Corporal Punishment - a Teacher's Point of View

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Maryke Bailey

If we want deep, meaningful and lasting change in our schools, we need to challenge and transform mindsets about teacher-learner relationships and the persisting ideas of punishment, particularly corporal punishment.

"Let go of me or I'll knee you in the balls!"

I shouted this at a bulky matric pupil who was shaking me around in front of my class of Grade 9s. It wasn't the first time I had got myself into a dangerous situation. There had been a few other intimidating confrontations with anonymous male pupils who were disrupting my classes. I remember staring one down and thinking, "Oh hell, he's going to punch me in the mouth. There go my teeth." He backed off but on another occasion another pupil punched the wall next to my face.

As a result of these incidents, and various less dramatic encounters, I started planning my reaction to a truly dangerous situation. As far as I could see I had two options: back down and compromise my standards by treating learners differently based on how intimidating they were, or stand my ground and continue to risk a punch in the face every now and again. I figured a threat of a groin...

South Africa

Alleged Cannibals Due in Court

The five men accused of cannibalism are expected back in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.