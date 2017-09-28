South Africa: Corporal Punishment - a Teacher's Point of View

analysis

If we want deep, meaningful and lasting change in our schools, we need to challenge and transform mindsets about teacher-learner relationships and the persisting ideas of punishment, particularly corporal punishment.

"Let go of me or I'll knee you in the balls!"

I shouted this at a bulky matric pupil who was shaking me around in front of my class of Grade 9s. It wasn't the first time I had got myself into a dangerous situation. There had been a few other intimidating confrontations with anonymous male pupils who were disrupting my classes. I remember staring one down and thinking, "Oh hell, he's going to punch me in the mouth. There go my teeth." He backed off but on another occasion another pupil punched the wall next to my face.

As a result of these incidents, and various less dramatic encounters, I started planning my reaction to a truly dangerous situation. As far as I could see I had two options: back down and compromise my standards by treating learners differently based on how intimidating they were, or stand my ground and continue to risk a punch in the face every now and again. I figured a threat of a groin...