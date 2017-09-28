South Africa: Water and Sanition On Water Levels in Gauteng

press release

As few chances of rainfall are being forecast going into summer, the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) continued to to decline this week. The system has this week decreased by

0.9% to 75.5%, slightly down from last week's 76.4%. During the same time last year the system was marginally above the neutral 50% at 51.8%.

The IVRS consists of 14 dams that serve the province and major industries including Sasol and Eskom and remains the power behind the economic prospects of the province and the country.

The Vaal Dam decreased by 0.9% to 85.6% this week from 86.5% last week. Compared to last year during the same period, the dam was stiting at a desperate 30.4%, raisisng serious concerns about water supply to the province.

The Katse Dam is on the upswing this week going up to 27.1%. With an increase of 0.6% from last week's 26.5%, the dam still remains a concern. At the corresponding period last year the dam was below the 50% mark at an insignificant 42.7%.

Sitting an at impressive 93.0% this week, the Sterkfontein Dam recorded an increase of 0.3% from 92.7% last week. Compared with the previous year at the same time, it is maintaining resilience as it was sitting at 90.3%.

The Grootdraai Dam has this week recorded a decrease by 1.9% to 77.0%. Last week the dam hovered at 78.9%. Compared to the same period last year, the dam 71.1% full.

On the downturn this week, the Bloemhof marginally decreased by 3.2% to 91.3%. Last week the Bloemhof was 94.5%. Last year during the same time this dam was sitting at a dismal level of 20.4%.

Despite the forecast of some rainfalls in Gauteng over the last few days, little impact has been done on the IVRS. In light of this situation, the Department of Water and Sanitation is calling on consumers to spare no effort in making sure that last year's grim situation of severe water shortage is not repeated. In this regard, water users are called upon to use the depleting resource wisely and sparingly.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation