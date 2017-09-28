Johannesburg — THE industry should move faster, with more focus and support from government and regulators, to meet the rising demand for fibre in South Africa. That is according to expert, Kevin South, who pointed out demand for high-speed fibre internet access was growing at a rapid pace among consumers and businesses, this as fibre to the home and to the business becomes available in more parts of the country. South, who is Head SEACOM Business Channel, said fibre to the home and the business was the key to driving adoption of the cloud in South Africa, in turn helping the country to align itself more closely with the global digital economy. "Fibre enables job creation and facilitates innovative thinking, empowering us to run a digital economy that compares to the best in the world," South said. "It's key to our country's participation in the global digital era--but we need a progressive mindset to take full advantage of the opportunities." Consumers, meanwhile, are enjoying access to services such as online gaming, streaming video, social media, e-learning, e-health, entertainment, and more, much of it video-based thereby driving more demand for bandwidth. "Fibre is a game changer for businesses and consumers alike because they can consume as much data as they like and enjoy high-speed uploads and downloads," South added. South pointed out the major metros in South Africa were becoming well covered with last-mile fibre, particularly in the commercial areas where there was a strong investment case. Property developers are eager to include fibre infrastructure in new developments and support for open-access models and sharing infrastructure is eliminating waste and speeding up return on investment. "There is also now more focus in bringing fibre to small towns and cities," South said. - CAJ News
Africa: Rising Demand for Hi-Speed Fibre Spreads in SA
Africa
Today South Africa celebrates World Maritime Day, with the theme of 'connecting ships, ports and people'. Maritime trade… Read more »
Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.