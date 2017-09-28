South Africa: Red Hat Delivers Platform for SAP Environments

The five men accused of cannibalism are expected back in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Read more »

Johannesburg — RED Hat, the provider of open source solutions,has launched an optimised Linux operating system to enhances value and support for heterogeneous SAP software environments. The launch of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions provides a smoother path for organizations seeking to integrate or merge their SAP software environments thus offering a single, proven and standardized platform for big data analysis and management projects. SAP portfolio of business applications and data analysis technologies, including SAP NetWeaver and SAP HANA, are lauded for helping enterprises to make smarter, faster decisions while accelerating their business processes. Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions offers an additional open choice for enterprises seeking to deploy these technologies via a single offering, making it easier for IT organizations to pursue data centre standardization without sacrificing their varied big data initiatives. Jim Totton, Vice President and General Manager, Platforms Business Unit,at Red Hat, pointed out IT organizations were using multiple SAP solutions to tackle the complex challenges of their evolving markets. "With Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions, we're now able to provide a single, supported and open platform upon which enterprises can standardize their SAP deployments, all backed by Red Hat's vast expertise in delivering enterprise-grade operating systems," Totton said. - CAJ News

