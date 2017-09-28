Eritrea: Commendable Health Service Provision

Assab — Commendable medical services are being provided in Igiroli administrative area of the Ara-Eta subzone, residents witnessed.

Indicating that they were going 80km to get medical service, the residents said that with the setup of the medical center, they have been receiving commendable healthcare services for the last 15 years.

Head of the medical center, associate nurse Hussien Mehamed pointed out that the medical center provides medical services to nationals residing in Igorili, Farar, and Hamart administrative areas of the Ara-Eta subzone. He also indicated that sustainable awareness raising campaigns have played a role in increasing the awareness of the residents in properly using healthcare services set up in their areas.