27 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Health Service Provision

Tagged:

Related Topics

Assab — Commendable medical services are being provided in Igiroli administrative area of the Ara-Eta subzone, residents witnessed.

Indicating that they were going 80km to get medical service, the residents said that with the setup of the medical center, they have been receiving commendable healthcare services for the last 15 years.

Head of the medical center, associate nurse Hussien Mehamed pointed out that the medical center provides medical services to nationals residing in Igorili, Farar, and Hamart administrative areas of the Ara-Eta subzone. He also indicated that sustainable awareness raising campaigns have played a role in increasing the awareness of the residents in properly using healthcare services set up in their areas.

Eritrea

Meskel Holiday Celebrated Colorfully

Meskel Holiday (Finding of the True Cross) was celebrated today nation wide colorfully. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.