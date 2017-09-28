Eritrea: Praiseworthy Achievement in Developing Teaching Profession

Asmara — Owing to the relentless effort exerted on the part of the Ministry of Education and the Eritrean Teachers Association, praiseworthy achievements have been registered in developing the teaching profession.

The comment was made by the Chairman of the Eritrean Teachers Association, Mr. Simon Mehari in connection with the commencement of the 2017/18 academic year.

Mr. Simon called on teachers to become role models and reinforce effort in nurturing competent youth equipped with the necessary knowledge and societal values.

As regards the rights of the members of the association, Mr. Simon indicated that the association is working its level capacity to upgrade the skills of teachers besides cooperating in their social lives.

Indicating that this year's Teachers Day will be celebrated on 5 October for the 21st time at national level and for the 24th time at international level under the theme "Teaching In Freedom: Empowering Teachers".

He further said that the teachers Day celebration is a reminder for giving due respect to the profession and ensure its continuity.

The Eritrean Teachers Association established in 1959 has about 17 thousand members.