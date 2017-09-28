27 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Backup Forces in Central Darfur Enter Their Weapons in the Amy Storehouses

Zalengui — The Deputy Chairman of the High Committee on Firearms Collection in Central Darfur State, Mohamed Musa has directed the backup forces -People's Defense Forces, People Police and the Borders Guards - to put their weapons inside the Armed Forces storehouse before beginning of phase of forcible collection in October.

He directed the official and popular leaders to enlighten citizens about the government decision that bans illegal possession of weapons and use of unlicensed vehicles.

Commander of Infantry Division 21 , Maj. Gen. Ahmed Suleiman Al-Tayeb who is also the Chairman of the Technical Committee on Firearms Collection warned of reluctance in handing over the weapons in the phase of voluntary collection.

Chairman of the Central Darfur State Legislative Council, Azhari Al-Haj called the citizens to fully cooperate with the High Committee for success of the campaign so as to restore tranquility that enable people to leave for production and development of their areas.

SUNA noted that The High Committee on Firearms Collection has set October , the 10th , end of phase of voluntary collection of weapons and beginning of forcible collection of arms.

