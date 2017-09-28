27 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Affirms Strength of Sudan-Belarus Relations

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and Natioanl Prime Minister , Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has underscored firmness of relations between Sudan and Belarus and Sudan keenness to boost them further.

The First Vice-President pledged when he received in the Republican Palace, Wednesday the visiting Belarusian Minister of Industry , Vitaly M. Vovk, to remove all obstacles obstructing Belarus investments in Sudan.

The Minister of Industry of Belarus said in press statements the purpose of his visit came within framework of endeavors to implement agreements reached during the Belarusian President visit to Sudan.

" We are about to start implementation of a number of industrial projects in Sudan" the Belarusian Minister said, noting to huge role being played by the Sudanese private sector in development of economic relations between the two countries.

Minister of State for Industry, Dr Abdo Dawood said the Ministry is working for developing ties of economic cooperation with Belarus by availing investment opportunities for Belarusian private sector and exchange of expertise in all fields.

He affirmed the First Vice-President's assurances of his direct sponsorship for Belarus investments in Sudan and implementation of agreements reached by the two countries.

