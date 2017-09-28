27 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Says Implementation of National Dialogue Outcome Is a Political Commitment That Should Be Done

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh said the outcome of National Dialogue was a political commitment that should be implemented as it represents demand of all people of Sudan.

Addressing the States Governors ' Deliberatory Meeting in Republican Palace, Wednesday the Fisrt Vice-President underlined the State pressing ahead with implementation of requirements of national accord and outcome of National Dialogue to reach the people's content.

"I can say we have successfully passed the first stage of implementation of the outcome" Bakri added, disclosing that the National Dialogue outcome has become action program for National Accord Government.

He affirmed importance of tightening coordination between states and federal bodies in application of the National Dialogue outcome.

The First Vice-President of the Republic , meanwhile, said the firearms collection campaign being launched in Darfur and Kordofan states was part of implementation of the National Dialogue outcome , pointing out that field visits paid by the High Committee to States and federal ministries have achieved their aims and objectives.

