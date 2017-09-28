South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Gets Year in Jail for Having Sex With Donkey

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has on Thursday welcomed the sentencing of a young man who pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a donkey in Mount Fletcher, Eastern Cape.

During his court appearance, 23-year-old Ntando Thembalethu Mankungwini said that he had sex with the animal because his traditional healer told him that it would make him a stronger man.

Mankungwini was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Mount Fletcher Magistrate's Court for bestiality.

In a statement by the NPA, the young adult is said to have come "across a herd of donkeys and drove two of the donkeys to a secluded area where he had sex with one of them" in Moreneng village in an area known as Chevy Chase in the rural Eastern Cape town.

Mankungwini was caught in the act by the grandson of the owner of the donkeys who thought that he was attempting to steal the donkeys.

The owner of the donkeys alerted the police, saving Mankungwini from an attempted assault by community members.

Source: News24