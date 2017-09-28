Sudan: Press Freedoms Organization Asserts Journalists' Right to Information

Khartoum — The Sudanese Press Freedoms Organization, has assert the right of journalists to the access to the journalistic information from the authorized bodies, and transferr it to the public in realization of transparency and to ensure fairness in decision-making.

The organization noted in a statement issued on the occasion of the World Day of Right to Knowledge, to the relation between that right and the good governance and the fight against corruption.

The statement has pointed out that the right for the access to the credible information is a joint concern for the world's journalists, indicating that some developed countries have made an important progress in the ownership of information to the citizens through the media, while the third world countries still suffer from the denial of this right to citizens, especially in Africa and the Arab world.

The statement of journalistic freedoms (Horriyat) issued by the Press Freedoms Organization revealed that Sudan is characterized as the second country in the Arab world that have issued a law for the right to access information and the fourth country that have endorsed the Charter of Freedom of Information in the Arab world, calling for the activation of the law to become a daily practice.

The statement has stressed on the need to encourage the various institutions to adopt the law of the right of knowledge, and to apply it on reality in order to achieve the principle of transparency, which leads to correct errors and to good governance, noting to the importance of the application of the right to access information.