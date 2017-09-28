West Africa: Sahel-Saharan Bank Tower to Be Inaugurated Next Saturday

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Mohamed Osman Al-Rikabi and the Minister of Finance of the Libyan National Reconciliation Government are due to inaugurated at 7 pm on Saturday the Tower of the Sahel-Saharan Bank in Sudan in the presence of the countries of the Sahel-Saharan Grouping.
The opening ceremony will be attended by the Secretary of the Grouping of Sahel-Saharan States Ibrahim Sali Ayani, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sahel-Saharan Bank Ali Omer Al-Mukhtar and the General Manager of the Bank Akram Abdul-Rahim.