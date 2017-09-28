27 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Tourism - Tourism Sector Creates Many Job Opportunities

Bijrawiya — The Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife Mohamed Mustafa Abu Zaid has described tourism as a beauty-making activity and economic velocity-driving in various fields.

Addressing the country's celebrations of the International Day of Tourism Wednesday in the Nile River State in Bijrawiya, the minister said that tourism creates job opportunities in the economic, social and cultural fields. He called for concentration on beauty making in our tourist sites if we want to make tourism as a tool for sustainable development and maximization of the added value to the economy as Sudan enjoys tremendous tourism resources.

The minister said that the establishment of tourist infrastructure was considered as a priority for the enhancement of tourism sector in the country, pointing to the importance of promoting the elements and attractions of Sudanese tourism outside the country, referring to the contribution of tourism revenues to the availability of foreign exchange.

