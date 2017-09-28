Sudan: Dr. Albeili Indicates Establishment of Detection Centers for Children With Disabilities

Khartoum — The Minister of Welfare and Social Development of Khartoum State, Dr. Aml al- Bakri al-Beili, has praised the efforts exerted by the organizations and societies working in the field of children with disabilities.

She asserted the state's government commitment to expand circle of concern with this segments via training raising capabilities of the researchers, the families, and teachers in this regard, and all those of relations with work in the children field to contribute to the integration of children of behavioral and developmental disorders in society.

During her address Wednesday, to the training workshop organized by the Children's Council, on the strategies for the assessment and managing the behavior of people with developmental disorders, she noted that the law of persons with disabilities approved the establishment of a special disability fund and to upgrading the disability council to be headed by the state's governor in the framework of improving the governmental role in this regard.

The Secretary of the Children's Council ,A'atika Omer al-Amin stressed in her address to the workshop on the Council's concern with children with disabilities through its various programs in training those who deal with children.

The workshop has discussed the practical training of the researchers in the field, the modern theories handling the behavior management not its modification, the dealing with the children's disorders that cause suffer to children and the families.