27 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: President Al-Bashir to Address 14th Session of Committee of Security and Intelligence Services in Africa

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer A-Bashir, will address on Thursday the opening sitting of the 14th session of committee of the Security and Intelligence Services in Africa (SISA), which convened under the motto " Inclusive Strategic Partnership for Combating Terrorism and Realizing Political Stability in Africa.

The meetings, which will be held with participation of 30 directors of the security and intelligence services in Africa, will discuss a number of issues, top of them are the partnership for combating terrorism and achieving political stability in Africa, human trafficking, negative movements and mercenaries.

The SISA meetings will witness transfer of the SISA chairmanship to the Sudanese National Security and Intelligence Service.

It is to be recalled that the National Security and Intelligence Service held Wednesday at the Higher Academy for Security and Strategic Studies in Soba the First Forum on Political Stability in Africa which was addressed by the First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and the Director of the National Security and Intelligence Service, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Attal-Moula.

