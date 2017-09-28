Sudan: Minister of Finance Affirms Sudan's Readiness to Fulfil All Technical Requirements to Expedite Debt Relief Procedures' Completion

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Osman Suleiman Al-Rikabi urged the World Bank to assist Sudan in the relief of its external debt, stressing Sudan's readiness to fulfil all technical requirements to accelerate the completion of debt relief procedures

During his meeting with the World Bank Country Director for Sudan, Ethiopia and South Sudan Caroline Turk; in preparation for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington in October, the minister pointed out to Sudan hosting of large number of refugees amounted to three million refugees including refugees from South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Chad and Libya, adding that Sudan provides them with all food aid without any assistance from the international community, stressing that Sudan should be motivated instead of being punished for the role it has been playing on behalf of the international community in sheltering the refugees, calling on the World Bank Country Director to reflect what Sudan provides to the refugees to the World Bank

The minister called for helping Sudan in training in the field of revenues in order to increase them besides extending support to it in the fields of health, water and education for their relation to the poverty. He added that Sudan's classification within the lowest income countries is a wrong classification that must be reconsidered.

The Minister of Finance invited the World Bank Country Director to visit some joint projects with the private sector in the field of agriculture, urging the World Bank to support the private sector and build its capacity to contribute to development

For her part, Caroline Turk, the Country Director for Sudan, Ethiopia and Southern Sudan, welcomed the government's efforts to fight poverty and support its efforts in agriculture, livestock, social security systems and capacity building, adding that they are so important axes for economic and social development in Sudan. She expressed the Bank's readiness to extend the necessary technical support to these and other sectors of priorities, asserting World Bank willingness to assist Sudan to enable it to benefit from the experiences of other countries whose debt was exempted as well as helping it to complete the technical requirements for debt relief.