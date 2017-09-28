27 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Former Nigerian President Obasanjo

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Wednesday received in the Guest House the former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who is visiting Sudan to participate in meetings of the Security and Intelligence Services in Africa (SISA).

In a press statement, Obasanjo said that he discussed with President Al-Bashir a number of issues concerning the African security and the improving security situation in Darfur.

He said that improving security conditions in Darfur region is encouraging to the return of the displaced people and refugees to their home areas.

Obasanjo indicated that they also reviewed outstanding issues relating to the security in Africa and the region as well as the African efforts for solving South Sudan problem and realizing peace in Libya and the Central African Republic.

He Obasanjo stressed the need for African countries to stand together and cooperate with each other to solve the African problems so that the African people can enjoy security and stability.

