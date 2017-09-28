27 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Belarusian Minister of Industry Underlines His Country's Desire to Establish Joint Industries With Khartoum State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry at the State of Belarus stressed Wednesday his country's desire to establish joint industries with the Khartoum state in several areas according to the state's plan.

The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State Lt. Gen. Engineer Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein has presented, in the presence of the State Minister at the Ministry of Industry Abdu Dawood and the State' Ministers of Industry and Finance, Khartoum state's strategic projects to increase in industrial, agricultural and animal production, Al-Gaili Industrial City Project, the leather city and the animal production chain system.

The two sides agreed to continue consultation and discussion to reach at common formula for cooperation.

Sudan

Govt Renews its Full Commitment to Implementation of All International and Regional Conventions and Agreements

Sudan has renewed its full commitment to application of all international and regional conventions and pacts on human… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.