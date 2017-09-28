Sudan: Belarusian Minister of Industry Underlines His Country's Desire to Establish Joint Industries With Khartoum State

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry at the State of Belarus stressed Wednesday his country's desire to establish joint industries with the Khartoum state in several areas according to the state's plan.

The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State Lt. Gen. Engineer Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein has presented, in the presence of the State Minister at the Ministry of Industry Abdu Dawood and the State' Ministers of Industry and Finance, Khartoum state's strategic projects to increase in industrial, agricultural and animal production, Al-Gaili Industrial City Project, the leather city and the animal production chain system.

The two sides agreed to continue consultation and discussion to reach at common formula for cooperation.