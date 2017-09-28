Sudan: State Minister for Investment Meets Thai Delegation, Welcoming Thai Companies and Businessmen

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Investment Osama Faisal stressed Saturday the keenness of the state to create an investment environment through laws and simplification of procedures, referring to the state's policies to stimulate economic resources through investment.

Faisal affirmed, during a meeting with Thai high-level delegation led by the Head of the South Asia, Middle East and Africa Division at the Thai Foreign Ministry Sarwat Bardluk Wednesday, the efforts of Sudan to develop economic activities and increase investment movement, reviewing investment opportunities and fields in the country in industrial, agricultural, mineral and services sectors, welcoming Thai companies and businessmen.

The minister referred to the concern the country gave to the agricultural sector because of its relation to the issue of food security, touching on the ministry's interest in attracting foreign investments and enhancing the relations of joint economic cooperation, enumerating investment characteristics in Sudan as well as the encouraging incentives approved by the state through the investment laws and regulation, reminding with the Sudan strategic site.

For his part, the head of the Thai delegation said that they are now looking at investment opportunities in Sudan in the fields of agriculture and industry, stressing the desire of Thai companies and businessmen to engage into the investment fields to develop mutual economic cooperation relations.

The meeting underscored exchange of visits and meetings between businessmen in both countries.