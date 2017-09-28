27 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister for Investment Meets Thai Delegation, Welcoming Thai Companies and Businessmen

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Investment Osama Faisal stressed Saturday the keenness of the state to create an investment environment through laws and simplification of procedures, referring to the state's policies to stimulate economic resources through investment.

Faisal affirmed, during a meeting with Thai high-level delegation led by the Head of the South Asia, Middle East and Africa Division at the Thai Foreign Ministry Sarwat Bardluk Wednesday, the efforts of Sudan to develop economic activities and increase investment movement, reviewing investment opportunities and fields in the country in industrial, agricultural, mineral and services sectors, welcoming Thai companies and businessmen.

The minister referred to the concern the country gave to the agricultural sector because of its relation to the issue of food security, touching on the ministry's interest in attracting foreign investments and enhancing the relations of joint economic cooperation, enumerating investment characteristics in Sudan as well as the encouraging incentives approved by the state through the investment laws and regulation, reminding with the Sudan strategic site.

For his part, the head of the Thai delegation said that they are now looking at investment opportunities in Sudan in the fields of agriculture and industry, stressing the desire of Thai companies and businessmen to engage into the investment fields to develop mutual economic cooperation relations.

The meeting underscored exchange of visits and meetings between businessmen in both countries.

Sudan

Govt Renews its Full Commitment to Implementation of All International and Regional Conventions and Agreements

Sudan has renewed its full commitment to application of all international and regional conventions and pacts on human… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.