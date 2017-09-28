27 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Security and Intelligence Service Holds 1st Intellectual Forum On Political Stability in Arica

Khartoum — The National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS) organized Wednesday at the Higher Academy for Security and Strategic Studies, the under the theme' Political Stability in Africa: Constraints and Prospects of the Future.

The one-day forum which is held on the sidelines of the 14th Ordinary sessions of Security and Intelligence Services in Africa (SISA) Conference which is scheduled to start sessionsThursday in Khartoum, will review a number of issues related to realization of political stability in the African continent.

The Director of National Intelligence and Security Service, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Atta Al-Mola Abbas, who addressed the gathering, has welcomed the conferees, expressing hope that the forum will come out with recommendations and decisions that will contribute to maintaining peace and political stability in the African continent.

The forum which was attended by a number of experts and politicians was also, addressed by a number of African prominent figures including the former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, a former Nigerian Foreign Minister, and the former UN official, Lakhdar Brahimi.

