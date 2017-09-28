27 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Ntumeni Rapist Handed Life Term

Today, Eshowe Regional Court convicted and sentenced Siduduzo Myeza, 30, to life imprisonment for crimes he committed at Ntumeni area in December last year. Myeza accosted a 25-year-old woman whilst she was walking through the sugarcane field to run an errand for her mother. He grabbed her and repeatedly raped her. He then stabbed her with a bottle and continued to rape her. Bleeding victim managed to flee with the assistance from the community members to a medical facility where she was immediately treated. Eshowe police were informed about a badly injured female and her ordeal. They proceeded to the place where a case was immediately opened.

The docket was transferred to Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences Unit for investigation. Police conducted an immediate and thorough investigation which led to the arrest of Myeza. He was kept in custody until he was successfully prosecuted. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the investigators for securing a life sentence as well as community members for assisting the victim. "Abuse of women will be fought with upmost intensity until those whose minds do not know how to treat women and children learn from their mistakes by witnessing the consequences for their dreadful acts. Gender-Based Violence in this province cannot be tolerated and we urge the victims to continue to report any form of abuse to the police," he said.

