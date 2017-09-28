Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani on Thursday confirmed that the organisation and its CEO, Haroon Lorgat , have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

Nenzani stated that the reason was due to a breakdown in the relationship between the CSA board and the CEO.

"We recently tried on a few occasions to remedy the situation between Mr Lorgat and the board, but we have not been successful in finding a satisfactory resolution," said Nenzani.

"The board unanimously felt that it was in the best interest of the organisation that we agreed to a mutual separation agreement with Mr Lorgat."

"It was a tough call for us to make and we recognise that Mr Lorgat had made a big contribution to the success of the organisation and together with the board was instrumental in changing the fortunes of CSA when it had endured a troublesome period 5 years ago."

"We are all saddened by this turn of events, but at the same time we need to look forward to ensure new leadership at CSA builds on the solid foundation laid by Mr Lorgat. On behalf of all of us at CSA, I would like to thank Haroon for his excellent leadership and sterling contribution and wish him well in his future endeavors."

"We look forward to see him in the future," concluded Nenzani.

Lorgat commented: "I would like to thank the board for their wholesome support during my time, especially in my early years at CSA. It is most unfortunate that we must part ways in this manner, but it is the best way forward for CSA.

"It was an honour to lead the organisation and I am proud of what we have achieved over the past few years to make CSA widely recognised as the best run sports federation in South Africa.

"I must take this opportunity to sincerely thank all my staff, our players, the wonderful set of commercial partners, the media and every other person that I have had the pleasure of engaging with during my term," concluded Lorgat

CSA vice-president, Thabang Moroe , has been appointed by the board as the acting CEO, while the search for a new CEO begins.

Source: Sport24