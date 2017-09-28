Angola: Cuba Wants Stronger Bilateral Relations

Luanda — The first vice-president of the Councils of State and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Wednesday in Luanda stressed the need to see reinforced cooperation relations between Angola and Cuba and their peoples.

The Cuban leader's desire was expressed to the press at the end of the meeting with the MPLA secretary general, Paulo Cassoma, who congratulated him on his party's victory in the general elections held last August 23.

He stressed that the victory of the ruling party in Angola will allow the continuation of its social programs for the prosperity of the Angolan people, noting that the Cubans and Angolans are united by very strong ties from a historical and cultural point of view.

He recalled that the two peoples deliberated battles for the independence of Angola and other countries in the southern region of Africa and for the elimination of apartheid in South Africa.

He thanked, on the other hand, the messages of solidarity from the Angolan people on the occasion of the death of the historical leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro.

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez headed the delegation of his country that participated in the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic elected in the elections of 23 August, João Lourenço.