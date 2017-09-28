analysis

With Connect Sports Academy's third rugby season just about done and dusted, it's staggering to take a step back and see how far our athletes have come.

Connect Sports Academy has had nine youngsters playing representative rugby this year. Two of the boys, Ilitha Ntinini and Akha Mjawule, a flyhalf and a scrumhalf, have just been selected for the Western Province Under 13 sevens team for an inter-provincial sevens tournament in Bloemfontein. It's the third time they have been selected together for a provincial squad.

Two of our U15 boys, Lukhanyo "Boepa" Vokozela and Lamla Nunu, a hooker and a tighhead prop, have also been picked by Western Province for their Iqhawe Week team in Johannesburg. Most amazing of all is that these boys only started playing the game three years ago when they joined our academy, training on a dusty field in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

We see these representative selections, as well as the seven high school bursaries awarded to our athletes in recent months, as major landmarks for our academy. This is exactly the kind of sustainable, meaningful progress we hoped we would see when we started the programme.

Unashamedly, Connect Sports Academy is not a feel-good, mass...