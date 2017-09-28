28 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Junior Rugby - Connecting Young Players With a Professional Future - Not for the Faint-Hearted

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Murray Ingram

With Connect Sports Academy's third rugby season just about done and dusted, it's staggering to take a step back and see how far our athletes have come.

Connect Sports Academy has had nine youngsters playing representative rugby this year. Two of the boys, Ilitha Ntinini and Akha Mjawule, a flyhalf and a scrumhalf, have just been selected for the Western Province Under 13 sevens team for an inter-provincial sevens tournament in Bloemfontein. It's the third time they have been selected together for a provincial squad.

Two of our U15 boys, Lukhanyo "Boepa" Vokozela and Lamla Nunu, a hooker and a tighhead prop, have also been picked by Western Province for their Iqhawe Week team in Johannesburg. Most amazing of all is that these boys only started playing the game three years ago when they joined our academy, training on a dusty field in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

We see these representative selections, as well as the seven high school bursaries awarded to our athletes in recent months, as major landmarks for our academy. This is exactly the kind of sustainable, meaningful progress we hoped we would see when we started the programme.

Unashamedly, Connect Sports Academy is not a feel-good, mass...

South Africa

Alleged Cannibals Due in Court

The five men accused of cannibalism are expected back in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.