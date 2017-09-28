South Africa: More Must Be Done to Realise Rights to Access Safe and Legal Abortion

opinion

As we mark the Global Day of Action for Access to Safe and Legal Abortion on 28 September, we highlight the difficulties faced by women and girls in South Africa who are denied the right to make decisions about their own health, reproduction and future. By LOUISE CARMODY and MANDY MUDARIKWA.

Worldwide, millions of women and girls are forced to risk their health and lives each year because of restrictive laws regarding abortion. The World Health Organisation estimates that 22-million unsafe abortions take place each year, resulting in at least 47,000 deaths and seven million health complications, mainly in developing countries.

Even in countries where abortion is legal under certain conditions (pregnancy as the result of sexual violence, or pregnancy that risks the life of the woman), women might not be able to access these essential services because of social, economic and cultural barriers that persist.

