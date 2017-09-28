South Africa: Cosatu - the Best Days Are Behind It

analysis

On Wednesday, Cosatu attempted to follow up with its promise to deliver "the mother of all strikes" against State Capture, corruption generally, unemployment, job losses in the mining sector, and just in case he was feeling left out, Herman Mashaba. Unfortunately, despite the strong backing of the SACP, Cosatu was not able to break any new records for attendance, or bring the country to a halt. Or even large parts of it. This strike would appear to be proof that Cosatu is not what it once was. The once proud labour movement that could claim to have the support of millions of workers is simply no more. But the roots of this don't have much to do with the confederation's recent choices, or even the departure of Numsa and Zwelinzima Vavi. Rather, it has to do with the choice it made to go into the Alliance in the first place. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

