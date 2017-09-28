22 September 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Top Accolade for Beauty Queen

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohalenyane Phakela

BEAUTY queen, Mapitso Hlophe, flew the national flag very high in Georgia on Sunday when she scooped the Miss Planet Personality 2017 title.

The 22-year-old Miss Queen of Tourism Lesotho also made it to the top five of the Miss Planet 2017 pageant in the Eurasian country from 11 to 17 September.

She competed against 26 women from different countries and she was one of three Africans along with South African and Algerian representatives.

The pageant was won by Camila Vitorino from Portugal while Georgian, Zura Tsilosani, beat 26 other contestants to win the male category.

Hlophe this week told the Weekender upon her arrival in the country that the title would add value to her project to empower young girls.

"I already have a project aimed at encouraging young girls to overlook their physical and emotional challenges and pursue their dreams," Hlophe said.

"This title will motivate others to see that where there is a will there is always a way. I thought being the only black person there would make me feel out of place but it became an opportunity to sell Lesotho and the personality I portrayed was rewarded."

The main objective of the, Miss and Mister Planet contest is to promote and support the development of tourism, friendship and cultural connections among participating countries.

Contestants competed in the evening wear, swimwear, talent show and national attire categories.

The Lithabaneng-born Hlophe is an Adult Education student at the National University of Lesotho's Institute of Extra Mural Studies.

She said she arrived late when the competition had already and started and felt she could have won had she made it on time.

"We got to the competition three days late and other contestants had already competed in the fashion category as well as being prejudged in the swimwear category.

I did not let that kill my spirit but I gave my all to the rest of the competition and was one of the winners," she said.

Lesotho

Prime Minister Aims to Reduce Hunger, Crime

Lesotho’s new prime minister, Thomas Thabane, told VOA that his government will focus on ending hunger and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.