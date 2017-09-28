22 September 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Cop Probed for Sexual Assault

Tagged:

Related Topics

By 'Marafaele Mohloboli

POLICE are investigating a case in which a female suspect was allegedly sexually assaulted in police custody by one of the police officers at Thamae Police Station on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli, confirmed that they were investigating a suspected case of a sexual offence and that no arrest had been made so far.

"We are currently investigating an incident in which a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of our own after being brought to Thamae Police Station on charges of common theft," Inspector Mopeli said.

Some sources privy to the matter said that the police officer took the woman to his residence on the pretext that he would give her food because she had complained of hunger.

Once at his house, the officer allegedly took advantage and raped her.

"He took the lady with him to his house saying that he was going to give her food as she hadn't eaten anything in a long time and raped her. He then took her back to the holding cell as if nothing had happened," the source said.

However, Inspector Mopeli said the lady was asked about her alleged ordeal by the station commander only for her to deny that anything like that had happened.

"The station commander asked her about the alleged incident but she is said to have denied everything. However, a case was opened because the lady said the police officer only asked for her contact details.

"It is not appropriate for a police officer to conduct himself in that manner to a suspect who is in custody. It reflects badly on us as an institution and suspects need to feel safe and not taken advantage of when they are held in custody," Inspector Mopeli said.

Another source told this publication that the woman this week approached the Director of Public Prosecutions' office in an attempt to withdraw the case against the police officer.

Lesotho

Prime Minister Aims to Reduce Hunger, Crime

Lesotho’s new prime minister, Thomas Thabane, told VOA that his government will focus on ending hunger and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.